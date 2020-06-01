EuroTec installs one of the first Garmin GFC 600H flight control systems in an H125

Following its successful debut at Heli-Expo 2020, EuroTec has installed and delivered one of the first Garmin three-axis GFC 600H flight control systems in a dual hydraulic Airbus H125 helicopter.

The first helicopter autopilot from Garmin designed specifically for rotorcraft includes a variety of key mission-enhancing technologies. Helicopter-tailored safety features such as stability augmentation system (SAS), overspeed and low speed protection, a dedicated return-to-level (LVL) mode, Garmin Helicopter Electronic Stability and Protection (H-ESP) and hover assist are included.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer our valued clients another high-quality equipment integration option,” states Hoss Golanbari, VP and Managing Director at EuroTec Canada. “Access to the newest technology in flight control systems can help pilots effectively carry out their unique, vital missions. We are happy to offer full Garmin installations at both our Millgrove, Canadian location and US completion center located in Lawrence, Kansas.”

Additionally, an attitude-based flight control system with advanced AHRS technology and redundant, cross-checking sensors are standard. An available yaw axis servo supplements tail rotor pedal input by the pilot to help maintain heading and keep the helicopter in smooth and coordinated flight.

“Garmin’s GFC 600H represents substantial breakthroughs that commercial and private helicopter owners/operators have been seeking,” adds Adam Boyko, EuroTec’s Avionics Manager. “Three-axis autopilot is a game changer bringing flight control automation to the next level for commercial and private pilots in various platforms.”

The GFC 600H flight control system boasts superior integration potential with various Garmin flight displays. In addition to the GFC 600H upgrade, EuroTec offers flight display upgrade options for a range of legacy G500H-equipped helicopters. Rotorcraft equipped with the G500H flight display can easily upgrade to the Garmin G500H TXi 10.6-inch LCD touchscreen displays in the H125 and EC130B4/H130T2 aircraft. The GFC 600H is also compatible with the G500H glass flight display.

Capability to conduct integrations of this new autopilot and other leading components is the hallmark of EuroTec’s problem-solving ‘customer first’ mindset. The company reports additional completion projects throughout 2020.

EuroTec’s services span helicopter sales, completion, MRO, STC’s, consulting and technology development. This broad service level includes heavy maintenance and completions at its Kansas City area headquarters as well as its Canadian subsidiary outside Toronto, Ont. Clients benefit from the utmost in customer service, consistent high-quality project results, completed on time and delivered ready for flight.