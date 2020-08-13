Jamaica’s Island Defenders, Rescue in the Swiss Alps, U.S. Military Rotorcraft Industry Outlook, Training Sea King Rescue Pilots, Modernizing the Uzbek Air Force, Defunding Police Aviation Units & more!
Essex Industries announces new vice president of business development
Essex Industries recently announced that Mathew Johnston has joined the company as vice president of business development.
Johnston heads to Essex from Espey Manufacturing and Electronics, where he also served as vice president of business development. He previously held the same position at Leonardo/DRS. Johnston has more than 25 years of experience in highly engineered products for aerospace and defense, hybrid electric vehicles, and advanced permanent magnetics applications.
Essex Industries is a manufacturer focused on the aerospace and defense market, with product lines that include platform controls, aircraft components, liquid oxygen equipment, emergency breathing equipment, and gas regulators. Essex employs 375 people at its six locations in St. Louis, Missouri, and Huntington Beach, California.