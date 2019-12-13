ESG to provide new ‘standard helicopter-crew helmet’

ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH (ESG) has been contracted by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) to provide the future “standard fliegerhelm hubschrauber-besatzung (SFH) / standard helicopter-crew helmet.”

This will gradually replace the pilot’s helmet previously used by the German Armed Forces and used in various configurations with a standard, state-of-the-art pilot’s helmet including the necessary accessories (pilot’s helmet system).

The new SFH system is to be used worldwide in different climate categories and under different environmental conditions by aircraft crew members in the Bundeswehr military helicopters that have been introduced and are in the process of being introduced. The pilot helmet system serves to protect the user in flight operations in the specified range of use from external influences such as noise, optical emitters (lasers), sand, dust, mechanical shocks, weapon effects, etc.

It also serves to permanently wear additional equipment such as night vision goggles. It will also be possible to supply people with oxygen during flights at high altitudes.

An adaptation to other helicopter types of the Bundeswehr (e.g. hired helicopters and possibly also to future helicopters) can also be made possible by ESG in principle. ESG’s helmet system based on a Gentex product that is available on the market has convinced the public client in every respect.

ESG’s decision to provide the services requested by BAAINBw, together with AUTOFLUG GmbH as subcontractor, proved to be a further positive factor; ESG and AUTOFLUG are bundling and supplementing their competences in the project in a targeted manner.

Among other things, ESG is a specialist for the approval process of rescue and safety equipment, in particular pilot’s helmets, while AUTOFLUG has relevant experience in the assembly, provision and introduction of rescue and safety equipment as well as the corresponding operating site.

The award of this contract to ESG is further proof of the company’s performance as a reliable partner of the Federal Armed Forces in the development, integration and support of complex, safety and mission-relevant mission equipment and the equipping of flying systems.