ESG delivers new missions systems for German Federal Police

After the successful integration of the new mission management system on EC135, AS332 and EC155 helicopters for the German Federal Police, ESG Elektroniksystem- und Logistik-GmbH delivered the first system to its customer — further deliveries will follow in 2020.

The new mission systems will extend the wide range of capability options of the German Federal Police, such as surveillance, reconnaissance, border control, anti-terrorism and sea rescue and add to the forces´ existing capabilities.

The mission systems can be used in each of the three helicopter models to reduce the costs of training, and spare parts provision. At the heart of the mission systems lies the PTANG Operator Workstation, developed by ESG, that allows the mission operator to operate all connected systems. The workstation is specifically designed to meet the ergonomic requirements of the operators in different mission scenarios. The “ESGMM” Missions Management System supports the operator with a fusion of map data, terrain models, real-time video and databases of geo-referenced objects. The ESGMM has wide-ranging interfaces to avionic systems such as the electro-optical system (EOS), automated identification system (AIS), high definition (HD) video downlink, intercom, cockpit MFDs, GPS, radar altimeters and FMS. ESG has integrated the new ARGOS-II HD as the EOS.

Visit ESG at the HAI Heli Expo 2020, from Jan. 27 – 30 2020 in Anaheim, California, at Booth 6205 to learn more about ESG´s capabilities and services.