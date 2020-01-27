ESD gets EASA approval for Trakka TLX on EC135

ESG’s existing EASA supplemental type certificate (STC) for high-performance searchlights was extended for Trakka Systems’ new high-performance search light, TLX.

In Autumn 2019, ESG realized the successful delivery of the first modified helicopter to a German customer.

The new TLX provides more light output at less electrical power and weight. The new design reduces maintenance for lower live-cycle cost.

ESG’s TLX-integration kit comprises all parts and equipment required for integration — all kit-components are delivered with EASA Form 1 and associated documents which enable EASA Part 145 organizations to integrate the STC’d kit into their EC135 helicopters.

ESG also has established in-country repair capabilities for the TLX and its predecessor, the established A800, with its EASA Part 145-certified product support center. In order to provide the best possible support to its customers, ESG has developed a broad spectrum of STCs such as for high-prformance HD EOS, mission management system workstations, digital map installation, and tactical cockpit MFD installation.

Visit ESG at HAI Heli-Expo 2020, from Jan. 27-30, 2020 in Anaheim, California, booth 6205 and learn more about ESG’s capabilities and services.