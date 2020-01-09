Erickson generates global demand for the S-64 Air Crane

Erickson Incorporated, a leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, has announced new S-64 Air Crane orders to be delivered in 2020 and 2021, demonstrating further commitment by global customers to the platform.

Korea Forest Service (KFS) purchased another S-64 Air Crane helicopter, which will add the K9 S-64 to its fleet. Recently, Erickson announced the delivery of K7 and K8 S-64 Air Crane helicopters to KFS. With the delivery of K9 set for 2020, this will bring KFS’s operational aircraft to seven S-64 Air Crane helicopters in South Korea.

In addition, Vigili del Fuoco (VVF), Italy, announced two S-64 aircraft sales. Erickson plans to deliver one S-64F in 2020 and the second in 2021.

Both aircraft will support VVF for firefighting and multi-mission emergency response support in Europe. These orders signal continued demand for the S-64 around the world.

“The recent acquisitions of KFS and VVF reaffirms the S-64 Air Crane as the premier forestry defense and emergency response resource. The consistent investment in product improvement and innovation has promoted customer confidence; we are thrilled to continue our partnership in supporting their critical missions,” said Justin Saxbury, senior sales director of aerosystems.