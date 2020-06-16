Take a look at our new magazine design, optimized for reading online! We find out how operators are adapting to the pandemic, chat with Survivor’s helicopter team, and go behind the scenes at NHV, Ecocopter & the Cobham Helicopter Academy.
Erickson earns role as subcontractor to Metson Marine Services on Navy contract
Erickson Incorporated, an operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, recently won an indefinite delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract as subcontractor to Metson Marine Services, Inc.
The Naval Undersea Warfare Center operational support services for ocean testing contract will be performed at government locations based on each individual task order, all over the world.
Completion is expected by June 2025.
Some further details:
- Five-year IDIQ contract with three awardees
- $22,950,296 estimated total value
- Erickson scope focused on fixed and rotary wing services
- Scope includes torpedo recovery, range clearing and special test aircraft
“This contract builds on a long history of Erickson support to the U.S. Navy. We are thrilled to be working with Metson Marine Services and are honored to be trusted with this critical U.S. Navy Mission,” said Kevin Cochie, vice president and general manager, Defense and National Security, Erickson.