Erickson and Bell announce signed agreements to initiate transfer of Bell 214 type certificates

Erickson Inc. and Bell Textron Inc. have announced the signed agreements to initiate the transfer of type certificates for the model 214ST and B/B1 helicopters to Erickson Incorporated. The transfer will be processed through the FAA and is expected to be completed near the end of the year.

The agreements replace the previous license and product support agreement signed between the companies in 2015. As one of the largest operators of 214STs, Erickson is poised to take the next step in supporting the performance improvements and operational sustainability of the 214 platform as it did for the S-64 platforms it acquired in 1992. Erickson will work with Bell to transfer the key functions and processes remaining to enable full support of the type certificates.

According to Doug Kitani, Erickson CEO, “The 214 is a great utility rotary wing platform. We look forward to applying our innovative spirit and operational experience to chart a future for the aircraft like we have done with the S-64 Air Crane helicopter over the past 30 years. The 214 models represent an outstanding complement to the Erickson portfolio of supported aircraft.”