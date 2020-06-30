Erickson awarded NAWC-AD contract

Erickson Incorporated was recently awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division (NAWC-AD). With an estimated aggregate contract ceiling of $7,143,500,000, the NAWC-AD full rate production multiple award contract is designed to meet the requirement of NAWC-AD for full rate production of mission system avionics, aircraft upgrade and modification kits, components, and installation of these products.

With this contract, Erickson may perform a variety of services for the United States Navy to include full rate production quantities of mechanical and electrical components, mission systems and components, kits, obsolescence engineering services, ancillary maintenance services, systems or aircraft modifications. The size and scope of these efforts may vary significantly up to and including integration of complete mission capabilities and complex systems integration.

“I am proud of our defense and national security team building on the remarkable legacy of our S-64 Air Crane franchise and expeditionary air operations to develop a compelling defense MRO business with a reputation of delivering exceptional, high quality solutions to our Department of Defense aviation customers,” said Erickson’s chief executive officer Doug Kitani.

Erickson has a long history of serving the U.S. military around the world, and since 2015, Erickson’s Defense MRO business has supported the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps Aviation on the H-53E platform, providing refurbishments, planned maintenance and reset.