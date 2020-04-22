Erickson awarded KRACEn contract with U.S. Navy

On April 14, 2020, Erickson Incorporated, a worldwide leading operator, maintainer, and manufacturer of utility aircraft, was awarded a contract with the United States Navy, Fleet Readiness Center Procurement Group, Patuxent River, Maryland.

The kits, aircraft recovery, augmentation, components and engines (KRACEn) multiple award contract will provide aircraft maintenance services and support. Work includes modification kit build and installations; recovery of downed aircraft; repair of aircraft and components; overhaul of engines; and contractor logistics support. The estimated cumulative aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $6 billion and work is expected to be complete by April 2030.

“We are thrilled to have won this chance to continue our support to the Navy and Marine Corps on KRACEn. The Navy and Marine Corps know Erickson for the exceptional depot level work we have done on their H-53 fleet. We hope to build on that reputation and expand our service offerings to other platforms,” said Kevin Cochie, VP of defense and national security at Erickson.