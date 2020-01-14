Era names new senior VP, business development

Era Group Inc., one of the largest helicopter operators in the world, has announced that David Stepanek has been appointed to the position of senior vice president of business development.

Stepanek has an extensive background in aviation and the helicopter industry, most recently as the president of PHI Americas where he was responsible for PHI Inc.’s operations in the U.S., Trinidad and Mexico, including his service as the accountable manager for PHI’s U.S. air operator certificate.

After four years of dedicated service in the United States Marine Corps as a heavy lift helicopter avionics technician, Stepanek moved to Sikorsky as an avionics technician and field service representative. He was subsequently promoted and contributed to the product development of the S-76 and S-92 aircraft, amongst many other roles.

Stepanek went on to hold a variety of leadership positions at Era, before joining PHI in 2010. Prior to becoming president of PHI Americas, he served as chief commercial officer and led PHI’s growth in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and international expansion.

Chris Bradshaw, Era’s president and chief executive officer, said: “Dave is one of the most talented and well-regarded executives in the helicopter industry, and we are very excited to have him join the executive leadership team at Era during this pivotal time in our industry. With Dave’s extensive professional experience, he will add significant value to multiple aspects of our business. His contributions will further strengthen one of the strongest management teams in our industry, and we are thrilled to welcome Dave back to the Era team.”

Stepanek said: “I am delighted to rejoin Era and especially honored to be a part of a great executive leadership team. Our industry is at a critical point. I look forward to utilizing my experience to bring value to Era and the offshore helicopter community.”