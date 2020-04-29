Epic Helicopters to address employment outlook for pilots in webinar

Covid-19’s impact on the pilot job market is top of mind for all career pilots and student aviators. Epic Helicopters invites these career pilots and student aviators to a webinar on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time.

The webinar presentation will aid each person in answering the big questions: How will Covid-19 impact my pilot career and how can I position myself for success?

The webinar will be presented by chief instructor for Epic Helicopters, Ian Robinson, who will highlight pre-Covid-19 industry trends, the disruptions caused by Covid-19 and the opportunities that will be created by the impact of Covid-19. Attendees will gain insight to help answer the nagging question of what the future looks like for them.

“We understand the uncertainty pilots face at this critical moment from the impact of Covid-19. Reaching out to the pilot community for a virtual discussion of what may be ahead as pilots look to advance their careers in this industry-altering global pandemic. This webinar will also offer insight on how to position yourself to be at the top of the hiring class,” said Brian Dunaway, president of Epic Helicopters.

Attendees are invited to pre-register for the webinar and join Epic for an informative presentation Thursday, April 30 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time. Registration can be made online here.