Entrol H135 simulator obtains FAA FTD Level 5 approval

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has certified the entrol H135 simulator as an FTD Level 5 simulator.

This simulator was installed last year in Denver, Colorado.

The H135 FTD Level 5 simulator features dual Garmin GTN 750 avionics, spherical visual with six projectors, a debriefing station and vibration system.

This FTD Level 5 is the first entrol simulator to be certified in the United States. In words of Nacho Navacerrada, business development manager of entrol, “It is a milestone for us. After developing a K-Max FTD Level 5 for Kaman Aerospace, we are glad to certify our first FTD Level 5 with the FAA.”

“We plan to keep increasing our presence in the USA market with the same goal we have always had: offering the best simulators at the best price.”