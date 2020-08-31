We get behind the controls of a Magni M16 gyroplane, chat with NASA engineers about the Mars Helicopter, look at Helinet’s firefighting Black Hawk & reflect on the legacy left by Universal Helicopters.
Entrol certifies H135 FTD Level 3 simulator
Entrol has certified an H135 flight training device (FTD) Level 3 in the Netherlands.
This certification represents an important milestone for Entrol, as the H135 FTD Level 3 has been approved for proficiency and operators checks. That will allow operators to optimize their training costs and expand the training they currently provide.
All the components of the simulator, including flight model, systems and hardware panels, have been developed with Entrol’s in-house technology.
