Entrol certifies H135 FTD Level 3 simulator

Entrol has certified an H135 flight training device (FTD) Level 3 in the Netherlands.

This certification represents an important milestone for Entrol, as the H135 FTD Level 3 has been approved for proficiency and operators checks. That will allow operators to optimize their training costs and expand the training they currently provide.

All the components of the simulator, including flight model, systems and hardware panels, have been developed with Entrol’s in-house technology.

In the following video, you can see how Entrol performed flight tests to obtain the FTD Level 3 flight model: