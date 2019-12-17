Enstrom Helicopter celebrates 60 years

Enstrom Helicopter Corporation is proud to be celebrating its 60th anniversary, Dec. 22, 2019. From humble beginnings in the woods of northern Michigan, Enstrom has grown to become a storied aerospace manufacturer, having produced more than 1,300 aircraft operated in over 50 countries around the world.

Advertisement

Rudy Enstrom was a mining engineer in Crystal Falls, Michigan, who dreamed of building his own helicopter. He had never actually seen one in person, but he didn’t let that stop him. Throughout the 1940s and 1950s he constructed a number of prototypes in his garage, hovering them in a local quarry. Jack Christensen, a tool salesman from Menominee, Michigan, called on Rudy’s mine often. In the late 50s he had the idea of putting Enstrom aircraft into production, and raised funds from local businessmen to start a company. The R.J. Enstrom Corporation was founded in December 1959 with Christensen as CEO, and a 60-year legacy was born.

Rudy soon left the company, but not before an engineer named Alb Balaur was brought in to refine the design. Along with Paul Shultz and a handful of other talented engineers, the dedicated team labored through the early 1960s developing the F28. In the meantime, Christensen continued to raise money by selling stock to local individuals at county fairs. In fact today it’s still possible to talk to people in northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula who were original Enstrom stockholders. The F28 was FAA certified in 1965, and won Michigan Product of the Year. That was no small feat considering that was the same year the Ford Mustang was introduced.

Compared to the spindly Bells and Hughes of the day, the fully cowled F28 was a sports car and became a quick success. The 1970s brought additional refinements including a turbocharger for excellent hot and high performance, as well as the restyled 280 variant. The 280 went on to win multiple industrial design awards, and continues to be considered one of best looking helicopters ever designed.

The late 70s were the heyday for GA production, and Enstrom would build more than 100 aircraft per year out of its tiny Menominee factory. Unlike a lot of small aircraft companies, Enstrom survived the great GA bust of the 80s, and went on to develop the 480 series turbine helicopters in the 90s. This led to a renewed prosperity in the 2000s. Today, the company continues to produce its popular turbocharged piston F28F and 280FX siblings, and the turbine 480B.

Advertisement

The company was eventually privatized, and would pass through multiple owners. This included a few famous personalities such as trial lawyer F. Lee Bailey, and inventor Dean Kaman. The factory has grown over the years, and is now a state-of-the-art 160,000-square-foot FAA approved production facility. However, the company never moved, and has continued to manufacturer and support aircraft out of its Menominee home.

“It’s really an incredible story,” said Enstrom’s CEO Matt Francour. “I mean, how many small aircraft manufacturers have been in business for 60 years, continuously, with no bankruptcies, mergers, etc…. While the aircraft have changed dramatically, we have the same type certificate and production certificate we’ve had since 1965. It’s really a testament to the people we have here, our workforce and our local community. Their dedication has led to an incredible international legacy.

“I just want to thank all of our past and present customers for supporting us all these years. We hear so many great stories of things people did in their Enstroms, how the helicopters affected their lives. We are really proud to be a part of that.”