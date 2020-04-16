Emergco responds to COVID-19 crisis with mission-specific products, medical PPE

Emergco is quickly retooling to assist its customers and the wider health care system effort in responding to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergco is working with customers to supply in-aircraft barriers in accordance with OEM guidance.

Additionally, Emergco is working closely with the Helicopter Association of Canada to ensure that HAC members can roll out the barriers in a timely fashion and assist with any regulatory communication that may be required.

Emergco’s European customers are a positive example of what is possible when government and private industry collaborate as EASA’s quick coordination with industry and OEMs greatly streamlined the ability to install in-cabin barriers for many operators.

George Zilahi, Emergco’s CEO, observed, “These are unprecedented times with business and personal lockdowns spreading around the world and leaving us and our customers in a constant state of change and volatility. Although the crisis is devastating to so many, we felt we needed to proactively support our customers and to rapidly expand our product offering in an attempt to assist in dealing with this crisis.”

Jason Simon, Emergco’s production and customer support manager provided insight into Emergco’s broader response effort, “We will be offering aircrew PPE [personal protective equipment], cabin barriers and broadening our production capability to produce medical PPE for hospital and frontline workers. It was important to us to contribute what we could to the health care system and workers’ needs.”

Emergco is keen to hear from its customers about any other operational needs they may be facing.