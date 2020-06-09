Element invests in aerospace capabilities in Montreal

Element Materials Technology has invested in aerospace testing capabilities at its Montreal, Quebec laboratory.

Formerly known as Exova Pointe-Claire, the laboratory was traditionally used for transportation and industrials testing with a focus on rolling stock. Element recognized the laboratory’s proximity to other key players in the Quebec aerospace industry and converted operations in Q1 to provide customers with easier and more efficient access to Element’s highly renowned testing expertise.

One of the key benefits to potential customers in the sector is the option to place orders in Canadian dollars, while retaining Element’s full suite of testing provisions across all of its North American locations.

Element Montreal’s expertise includes materials characterization, such as tensile and compression, impact, hardness, as well as metallography (microstructure, grain size, and microscopy); atmospheric corrosion testing (salt spray); failure analysis; and weld evaluation.

“Given the strength of the aerospace sector in Canada, and the number of primes located in the Quebec region, we recognized the advantage of utilizing our Montreal laboratory for this industry,” said Rick Sluiters, executive vice president of aerospace at Element. “Not only does it allow for more efficient access, it also opens up the full scope of North American capabilities to Canadian business. For example, customers can access Element’s Cincinnati centre of excellence for fatigue testing, while placing the order within Canada and in that currency.”

Element Materials Technology is a leading testing, inspection and certification supplier across both the commercial and military aerospace sectors. With 29 Nadcap-accredited laboratories — 13 of which are in North America — and more than 3,000 technicians, engineers and scientists dedicated to the sector, Element is well suited to serve the industry.

The Montreal laboratory has NADCAP and ISO 17025 accreditation, as well as controlled and good programs (CGP) approval, key for military programs. It currently has testing approvals from Safran, Bell Flight, Bombardier, and Pratt & Whitney Canada.