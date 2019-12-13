EIT Avionics launches new business

EIT Avionics, LLC, a subsidiary of EIT, LLC, has celebrated the launch of its new avionics business with friends and distinguished guests.

Advertisement

At the celebration Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk gave thanks for EIT Avionics’ presence in Leesburg. EIT Avionics’ chief technology officer Joe May acknowledged the efforts of the engineering design team, pilots, business team and Heron Aero Solutions. EIT Avionics’ product manager Jeff Byrd gave a product overview and acknowledged the support received from nearly 100 individuals from various FAA offices, NTSB, Helicopter Association International, Aircraft Electronics Association, and the United States Helicopter Safety Team.

The EIT Avionics FODR is a high performance data recorder capturing 21 channels five times per second. Uniquely, FODR interfaces with ESAID, a display and annunciation device, to enhance in-flight situational awareness of critical parameters. ESAID calculates density altitude, power, hover and airspeed performance limitations twice per second, giving the pilot unprecedented situational awareness. FODR and ESAID are FAA STC approved on the Robinson R 44 II helicopter.

Advertisement

May stated, “EIT Avionics was founded to develop products that promote aviation safety and efficiency using technology.”

Byrd added, “FAA and NTSB have great interest in promoting greater usage of data recorders… like our FODR [and] we don’t want to just be a crash recorder or another display, we want you to use data from our system to proactively to prevent crashes… breaking the accident chain.”