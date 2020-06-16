Take a look at our new magazine design, optimized for reading online! We find out how operators are adapting to the pandemic, chat with Survivor’s helicopter team, and go behind the scenes at NHV, Ecocopter & the Cobham Helicopter Academy.
EIT Avionics earns approval for system interface adjustment on Robinson R44
EIT Avionics LLC recently announced the completion of a Federal Aviation Administration supplemental type certificate amendment to add FODR system interface to the FreeFlight Systems RA 4000/4500 radar altimeter for the Robinson R44 helicopter.
ESAID now provides altitude callouts and large, crisp display of radar altitude. ESAID calculates density altitude, power, hover and airspeed performance limitations twice per second, giving the pilot enhanced situational awareness. FODR and ESAID are FAA STC approved on the Robinson R44 II helicopter.
The EIT Avionics FODR is a high performance data recorder capturing 21 channels five-times per second. Uniquely, FODR interfaces with ESAID, a display and annunciation device, to enhance in flight situational awareness of critical parameters.