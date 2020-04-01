Éire Aviation announces strategic partnership with SwissDrones

Éire Aviation, an aviation technology and advisory leader, announced that it has partnered with SwissDrones in the Asia-Pacific region. The move continues Éire Aviation’s aviation technology partnerships.

Advertisement

Éire Aviation will have exclusivity over the sale of all SwissDrones products including the SDO-50V2 product to the resource organizations/industries including mining, OGP, forestry and energies in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea and will also support SwissDrones in other jurisdictions and industries.

Ronnie Fahy, Éire Aviation’s principal consultant said, “We are absolutely delighted to be partnered with such a prestigious company like SwissDrones. SwissDrones is a quality-first organization, which is Éire Aviation’s ethos.” This is only the first step in a longer term vision for Éire Aviation & SwissDrones.

We are not just a sales channel partnership and the wider SwissDrones and Éire Aviation Teams will also support entities who require the support of a ReOC organisation.

The future of UAV’s although now in the short term is going to be challenging it is well known to be one of growth in the long term future. The team at Éire Aviation looks forward to helping SwissDrones make that future as bright as possible.”

Ulrich Amberg, SwissDrones CEO said: “We are very pleased to onboard Éire Aviation as our partner to serve this important and growing market across Oceania. Their experience and industry network will be instrumental in establishing SwissDrones as a leading solution provider in this region.”

Advertisement

SwissDrones is a young, high-tech company based in Buchs, Switzerland, which specializes in the development and production of unmanned helicopters for superior endurance in critical unmanned aerial applications.

SwissDrones’ leading product the SDO-50V2 is a multi purpose, single engine unmanned helicopter system that can be operated within or beyond visual line of sight. The unique design features of the SDO-50V2 provide a superior payload capacity, prolonged endurance, stable flight patterns and a high degree of safety features. An integrated autopilot system allows autonomous take-off and landing procedures as well as autonomous flight patterns. It can carry payloads of up to 40 kg.