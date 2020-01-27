EC145e closer to IFR approval from Transport Canada

Metro Aviation announced it’s moving closer to receiving Transport Canada certification for the Airbus EC145e’s IFR package. With support from Metro Aviation, Genesys AeroSystems and S-TEC established an FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) for the aircraft in February 2019 and Canadian approval is expected this year. The certification comes ahead of an anticipated EC145e delivery for Airmedic, a Canadian based EMS company.

Metro sought the IFR certification after receiving requests from customers, like Airmedic, for enhanced safety and technology in the cockpit. Several EMS programs were able to extend their mission capabilities throughout the U.S. with the 2019 STC. The same will apply for customers operating in Canada.