EASA grants ESG STC for installation of 3G/4G mobile communications and cabin Wi-Fi

This May, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approved ESG Elektroniksystem-und Logistik-GmbH for a new supplemental type certificate (STC) for the installation of a cabin Wi-Fi hotspot with 3G/4G cellular modem and outside antennas for the EC135 and EC635 helicopters.

In order to achieve the approval, comprehensive ground and flight tests were carried out. It was essential that interference with the helicopter could be excluded for all mobile radio frequencies.

A software developed by ESG is installed on a Wi-Fi router integrated in the helicopter for the customer, which not only enables internet connection as such, but also secure access to networks of public authorities and companies. The corresponding interface can be configured according to customer requirements.

This ESG solution package has opened up numerous promising applications both in the context of specific police deployment scenarios and in the field of rescue services or for use in private or business situations: protected transmission of police mission data, real-time transmission of sensitive patient information, “working in flight” or infotainment in helicopter shuttles.

The STC issued by the EASA also allows for a comparatively fast transfer to other helicopter types. This in turn creates added value for a wide range of customers in the short term.

ESG has been one of the leading German providers of design, integration and operation of complex, security-related electronic and IT systems for five decades, with a current turnover of 300 million Euros. With more than 2,000 employees, the ESG Group encompasses the brands ESG Defence and Public Security, CYOSS and ESG Mobility. In Germany and internationally, these people provide products and services for customers from government authorities, in the fields of defence, public security, and industry.

ESG is a certified aviation company for aircraft and aviation equipment for the Bundeswehr (German Federal Armed Forces) and an aviation engineering company in line with EASA Parts 21J/G and 145.

As a special systems company for mission avionics, simulation and training, as well as special deployment systems, ESG offers customized solutions.

Independent process and technology consulting is one of ESG’s key competencies. Technology transfer between markets is what makes a significant contribution to its customers’ added value.