Eagle Copters celebrates 45 years

Eagle Copters is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2020. Eagle started in April 1975, and at that time owner Mel O’Reilly was 39, and Mike O’Reilly was 12, soon to finish grade six. Operations began around the late 70s in Calgary, Alberta, in the building that is now Eagle’s structures facility, located across the street from what was originally Lift Air Helicopters.

Over the next eight years, Eagle (owned by Mel O’Reilly and Russ Shand) acquired six Alouette II helicopters, and finally added a Bell 204B in 1984. Mel bought out his partner, Shand, in March of 1988, and at the same time Mike moved from an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) working on the shop floor to the offices upstairs.

Looking back over 45 years, there have been plenty of ups and downs, but all-in-all and given the chance to start again, neither Mel nor Mike would ever consider doing anything different. It’s been one heck of a great ride.

Eagle would like to thank its dedicated teams of employees who keep each department running smoothly and are always there for the customers. We wouldn’t be where we are today without all of them, the company said.