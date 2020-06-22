Eagle Copters and Nevada Division of Forestry team up on helicopter refurbishment

The Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) began using aircraft in the late 1950s for aerial reconnaissance and fire suppression. Originally based at the Carson City airport, NDF began operations with a Second World War vintage C-45 that was converted into an airtanker. Although it had a small internal retardant tank installed it still proved to be an effective tool for battling wildland fires in Nevada.

In the early 1970s, NDF saw the need for increased mobility and utility for wildland fire suppression. In response to this need, NDF acquired three excess property Bell TH-13T (47G3B1) helicopters with assistance from the U.S. Forest Service. The TH-13Ts were placed in service and served NDF until they were retired in 1991. In September 1993, NDF acquired its first UH-1H “Huey” with assistance from the U.S. Forest Service. The Hueys have provided NDF and the taxpayers of Nevada with an efficient, cost effective, and safe tool for response to wildland fires and emergency incidents. While the UH-1s will continue to be a workhorse for several years, NDF identified the need for replacement multi-mission aircraft.

Eagle Copters worked a few months on a full refurbishment for the Nevada Division of Forestry’s newest aircraft — the Eagle Single, which is a modern civilian version of the Huey that NDF is operating. Some of the main benefits are as follows:

The Eagle Single is not in the restricted flight category, it has a standard Airworthiness Certificate. Additional characteristics that add to its multi-mission capabilities and passenger-carrying capabilities include:

Increased performance

Higher gross weight

Added structural strength with the 212 airframes

212 airframe utilizes current production parts.

Some specific 205 and Huey parts are becoming tough to find with proper certification, which could lead to extended AOG time.

Eagle Copters was very pleased with the response given by the Nevada Division of Forestry after completion of the aircraft. This machine will provide a secure plan for the team during this upcoming wildfire season.

“This year is shaping up to be a severe and very active wildfire season,” said Kacey KC, Nevada State Forester Firewarden. “The Nevada Division of Forestry is grateful to have this new helicopter providing vital support for wildfire management and response across the state. Now more than ever, access to advanced life and property saving equipment is critical to best protect all Nevadans and the treasured wildlands that we all love throughout the Silver State.”

Eagle is looking forward to providing more world class support to its customers.