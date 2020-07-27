DRF Luftrettung’s H145 will operate out of Rendsburg-Schachtholm airfield

From July 24, the crews of DRF Luftrettung started to operate their life-saving missions from the Rendsburg-Schachtholm airfield. At the same time, a pattern change is taking place, as a state-of-the-art H145 helicopter replaces the company’s previously used EC145.

Dr. Peter Huber, board member of DRF Luftrettung, introduced the new “Christoph 42” helicopter: “We are very pleased that we can also have an H145 in Rendsburg, the most modern helicopter currently used in air rescue. A glance into the glass cockpit shows the difference to the previous machine — all flight data, for example about the engines or the flight situation, are shown to the pilots on large-format displays.”

The four-axis autopilot, which can automatically take over the control functions, also provides relief for the pilots. On the weather radar, the pilots can quickly recognize changing weather conditions. In addition, the configuration and equipment of the helicopter make it particularly suitable for night use.

“In addition, we are planning to launch our ‘Point in Space’ project on the subject of satellite-based approach to clinics here in Schleswig-Holstein,” said Huber. “The station is now optimally equipped with the H145.”

The change to the new location took place recently during ongoing operations.

“We would particularly like to thank you for the support of the team at the Rendsburg-Schachtholm airport around Jörg Köpping and the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district, and for the commitment of many colleagues without whom this move would not have been possible,” said Dr. Florian Reifferscheid, chief physician of the station in Rendsburg. “We look forward to working on the new station and with the new machine that meets the requirements in the region.”

The experienced emergency doctor also praised the new interior concept co-developed by DRF Luftrettung, which offers more space for the crew and thus further improves patient care. What is also striking about the new “Christoph 42” is the coated tail rotor, the so-called Fenestron: it is quieter, better protected against damage and offers rescuers on the ground more safety.

The Rendsburg air rescue station

The Rendsburg station is one of the oldest of the DRF Luftrettung: Exactly 45 years ago, it started operating in Schleswig-Holstein. Today, “Christoph 42” is the only 24-hour helicopter in the country with around 1,700 missions a year, an essential component in the comprehensive emergency care of the people in the region. It is used in emergency rescue and for the urgent transportation of patients between clinics. The area of ​​application of “Christoph 42” is in central Schleswig-Holstein with an operating radius of around 60 kilometers around the station. During the day, it includes the districts of Rendsburg-Eckernförde, Dithmarschen, Nordfriesland and Schleswig-Flensburg including the islands and Halligen. At night, the area of ​​operations extends across Schleswig-Holstein.