Dreaming of becoming a helicopter test pilot?

Specialists are always in short supply, and that’s especially true when it comes to test pilots.

In fact, experienced rotary-wing test pilots are even harder to find than their fixed-wing counterparts in an industry that demands competency, precision and expertise on all fronts.

That’s why International Test Pilots School (ITPS) has implemented a new initiative designed to “grow their own” helicopter test pilots.

Headquartered at the London International Airport (CYXU), ITPS delivers both fixed- and rotary-wing training on a diverse fleet of 17 aircraft that includes 11 jet trainers, two transonic fighter trainers, a seaplane and a variety of helicopters.

ITPS teaches civilian and military pilots how to thoroughly quantify the flying qualities, [cockpit] workload, and performance envelope of new aircraft (or modifications to existing platforms) to ensure safe operations.

To secure a steady supply of qualified helicopter program instructors, ITPS announced on June 2 that it is sponsoring two places on its upcoming Helicopter Test Pilot Course, starting later this year. The two successful applicants will, upon course completion, be bound to a three-year employment term with ITPS, during which time they will work on rotary-wing flight test projects in Canada and abroad.

“This is an EASA-approved civil experimental test pilot program that we are offering to two qualified candidates,” explained ITPS president Giorgio Clementi. “Applicants should be experienced civil or ex-military helicopter pilots, holding a Canadian CPL/IR minimum and having 750 hours of pilot in command time and 1,500 hours total as a minimum, as well as multi-engine helicopter experience.”

Clementi added that previous instructional experience is an advantage, as is a diverse flying background that includes a variety of helicopter missions. An engineering/scientific degree is also a requirement. Successful applicants must be Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

“This gives two people an excellent chance to take their careers to the next level. It offers them a job placement for three years after they successfully complete the course, during which time they will gain invaluable experience working on helicopter testing programs around the world,” concluded Clementi.

For the school, there is peace of mind knowing the students will trained by the best at ITPS and be familiar with house programs and procedures upon completion.

Qualified applicants should submit their detailed CV, summary of flight experience and copies of licences and current medical to [email protected].