Donaldson Aerospace & Defense promotes 2 key employees

Exhibiting at HAI Heli-Expo 2020 in booth #3404 this week, Donaldson Aerospace & Defense, a division of Donaldson Company, Inc., announced the appointment of Tom Newman as director of the Rotorcraft Business Unit and Robert Barr as aftermarket sales manager.

Newman is responsible for all engineering, sales and marketing efforts and is charged with reorganizing the rotorcraft product group to better support customer needs. A large part of this work will include initiatives to reduce turn times and realign pricing with market demand in a dedicated effort to strengthen customer relationships.

“I’m looking forward to strengthening the Rotorcraft Business Unit with some significant changes that directly support our customers,” said Newman. “My immediate focus is to improve our lead times as well as build on our technical and product leadership in rotorcraft filtration.”

Prior to this promotion, Newman served as an engineering director at Donaldson. He previously held the positions of engineering manager and project engineer at Aerospace Filtration Systems (AFS, Inc.), joining Donaldson when the company was purchased in 2007. Prior to AFS, Inc. he held positions with the Boeing Phantom Works group and with U.S. Army Aviation and Troop Command.

Newman brings in excess of 40 years experience in aerospace engineering, sales, marketing and management from both the government and commercial enterprise perspective. Newman holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and master’s in Engineering Management from Missouri University of Science & Technology.

In Barr’s position as aftermarket sales manager, he will be working with sales, marketing and channel partners to create and implement long-term strategic plans to grow Donaldson’s Aftermarket Sales program to new and existing customers around the world.

Barr comes back to Donaldson Aerospace & Defense with nearly 20 years experience in aerospace sales, marketing, management, government contracts and pricing experience. Barr holds a bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University, MBA from Webster University, and master’s in Information Management from Washington University.

Both team members will be based at Donaldson Aerospace & Defense’s Chesterfield, Missouri location.