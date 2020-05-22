Dates set for FAA UAS Symposium – Remotely Piloted Edition

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) have announced the two-part virtual event for the FAA UAS Symposium – Remotely Piloted Edition, episodes one and two, will take place on July 8 to 9 and Aug. 18 to 19, 2020.

Episode one is scheduled for July 8 to 9 with a focus on UAS traffic management (UTM) and international UAS integration. Episode two is planned for Aug. 18 to 19 with a focus on UAS Integration Pilot Program (IPP) updates and public safety operations. Each event will feature keynote presentations, expert panels, guided and non-guided networking discussions, one-on-one meetings with experts in the FAA UAS Support Center and how-to sessions with live Q-and-A.

The annual symposium, which is co-hosted by the FAA and AUVSI, brings together industry and safety professionals, technology experts, and regulators to share safety information and updates among the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) community. It was originally set for June 16 to 18 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

“As a community, we have made significant progress since our last UAS Symposium,” said Jay Merkle, FAA’s executive director for UAS Integration. “Even in these extraordinary times, it is important to continue our integration work, deliver information on best practices, and discuss innovative approaches to our shared challenges.”

“The UAS Symposium drives engagement between the commercial UAS industry and the regulators at the FAA,” said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. “Although the symposium is moving to a virtual format, it will continue to provide opportunities for stakeholders to help define the rules and concepts that govern the future of UAS operations.”