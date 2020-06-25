DAS and FLITE announce combined capabilities

Dallas Aeronautical Services (DAS) and FLITE Components (FLITE) have announced that the two companies will now work in conjunction with one another as sister companies supporting a wide range of composite and aerostructure repairs.

The joint efforts and capabilities shared between DAS and FLITE will provide a stronger foundation of services available to all commercial, regional and corporate aircraft customers. This will also allow both companies to build on their favorable industry reputations within their specialized aviation markets. Both DAS and FLITE provide a wide spectrum of composite and aerostructure repair capabilities and are centrally located in the Dallas, Texas area for the convenience of the customer.

“Having this great advantage of utilizing combined floor space, and the sharing of talents will bring our companies into a very strong position to enhance turn times,” said Mike Ward, vice president of sales, DAS. “This will also be very beneficial to our customer base and allow us to streamline AOG events. Together DAS and FLITE will be your one stop shop for all your composite and aerostructure repairs.”

DAS and FLITE Components are affiliates of West Star Aviation. Their combined capabilities as sister companies provide a full spectrum of composite and aerostructure repair including radomes, thrust reversers, flight control surfaces, cowling doors, sheet metal repair and more for commercial, regional and corporate aircraft owners. Both FAA and EASA approved Part 145 Repair Station locations are centrally located in Dallas, Texas for customer convenience.