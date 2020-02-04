DAC International appoints new director of sales

DAC International Inc. (DAC), a subsidiary of Aero Precision Holdings LP, announced that it has promoted Brad Sutphin to the position of director of sales.

In his new role, Sutphin will be responsible for managing DAC’s team of domestic regional sales mangers and international sales representatives, as well as assist senior leadership team in business development and strategic planning.

Sutphin has been with DAC since April 2015 serving as the central regional sales manager where he has proven himself as a valuable asset to the business as well as the DAC customer base.

“Brad has been a valuable asset to DAC and in his new role will bring valuable experience in leading our sales team in our continued sales growth and in expanding our product portfolio,” said president of DAC International, Cisco Hernandez.