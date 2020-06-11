Covid-19 successfully neutralized in testing of Aviation Clean Air’s interior purification system

Testing results of the needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) technology that powers Aviation Clean Air’s (ACA) airborne and ground-use purification systems demonstrated successful neutralization by ionization of the Covid-19 virus. The laboratory tests were conducted by Innovative Bioanalysis in a test setting designed to replicate the ionization conditions of corporate and commercial aircraft interiors. The results showed neutralization began immediately and that up to 99.4 percent of the virus was inactivated within 30 minutes.

Advertisement

The ACA airborne system is a patented Ionization Purification System certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for aircraft installation. The proactive system, which operates through the aircraft’s existing environmental control system (ECS) and functions automatically whenever the ECS is running, immediately improves interior air quality, eliminates odors and kills pathogens in the air and on surfaces wherever they live throughout the cabin and cockpit of the aircraft. The Ion Distribution Unit for Ground UseOnly was developed by ACA and International Aero Engineering (IAE) to proactively decontaminate aircraft interiors while on the ground. The Ground Unit utilizes the same proven, tested technology as the airborne system.

“This phase of the testing demonstrated the neutralization of the surface strain of the virus,” said Jonathan Saltman, International Aero Engineering president and CEO. “Aerosolized testing as well as additional testing with various times and concentration of ion levels is currently underway.”

“The proprietary NPBI technology utilized in our ground and airborne systems was developed and patented by Global Plasma Solutions,” said Howard Hackney, ACA managing member. NPBI works by leveraging an electronic charge to create a high concentration of positive and negative ions. These ions travel through the air continuously seeking out and attaching to particles, which sets in motion a continuous pattern of particle combination. As these particles become larger, they are eliminated from the air more rapidly. Additionally, positive and negative ions have microbicidal effects on pathogens, ultimately reducing the infectivity of the virus.

Advertisement

“NPBI is ozone-free and the only one in its category to pass the RCTA DO-160 standard for aircraft,” Hackney continued. “Traditional bipolar ionization systems produce harmful ozone as a byproduct. Our system is a proactive, natural purification process that produces no harmful ozone or chemicals and requires no maintenance.”

“The results of the testing are extremely encouraging,” added IAE’s Saltman. “We see this is as an important step for both commercial and business jet travel in restoring the confidence of passengers and crew.”