Colorado Heli-Ops adds Bell 505 to fleet

Colorado Heli-Ops has announced that it will expand its fleet with the addition of a new Bell 505 helicopter. The aircraft will increase Colorado Heli-Ops’ capabilities in offering utility operations, charter flights and transportation, advanced mountain flight instruction, and tours.

The Bell 505 is the newest and most advanced short light single-engine helicopter to be certified in the U.S. civil fleet, the company said. It offers first-in-class dual channel FADEC (full authority digital engine control), which increases safety and reduces pilot workload. Also increasing pilot situational awareness is a fully integrated Garmin G1000H glass instrumentation panel, with dual 10.4-inch displays.

The Bell 505 features flat floors for versatility, excellent visibility for all passengers, an 18-cubic-foot baggage compartment, and clam-shell doors for easy access to the cabin. The aircraft is equipped with seats for four passengers plus a pilot, as well as a hardpoint for mounting cameras or other utility equipment. The Bell 505 has received type certification for performance information at up to 22,500 feet density altitude, proving its capabilities in high elevation environments.

With the increased performance of the Bell 505, Colorado Heli-Ops is expanding its tour flight options to include additional scenic routes. The additional passenger and weight capacity will allow for larger groups to see the beautiful rocky mountains.

Colorado Heli-Ops also has plans to increase transport and charter options to numerous Denver metro and mountain locations. The large airconditioned, leather interior of the Bell 505 creates a comfortable space for anyone looking to fly directly to remote or urban properties. Private land owners, hotels, businesses, and event centers will all enjoy time-saving helicopter transport in the newest, safest, and most affordable light turbine in the Denver area. The aircraft will also provide rapid blood and organ transport to medical service providers throughout Colorado.

Commenting on the growth of the company, Colorado Heli-Ops president and Owner Dennis Pierce said, “Colorado Heli-Ops has been providing Denver with safe helicopter services for 10 years. We are proud to be bringing the next generation of safe and advanced helicopter services to a broader Colorado market.”

As one of the most innovative helicopter flight schools in the country, Colorado Heli-Ops will also be providing flight instruction in the Bell 505 from its location in Broomfield. The new training aircraft will be well suited for advanced instruction in the unique high altitude mountain environment that lies only six miles west of the hangar. Additional benefits include training in the advanced G1000H avionics, and fail-safe turbine transition training.

In addition to passenger carrying operations, Colorado Heli-Ops will be one of the first operators in the U.S. to fly the Bell 505 in utility operations — providing inspection services for oil-and-gas companies as well as for power and telecommunications providers. The 505 will be equipped to carry cameras and sensors for virtually any survey, film, or inspection project.

In light of the recent Denver population and business growth, Colorado Heli-Ops seeks to provide helicopter services that contribute to the local active lifestyles and high standard of living.