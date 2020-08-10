Coast Guard aircrew medevacs 24-year-old from fishing vessel near Sitka, Alaska

A Coast Guard aircrew medevaced a 24-year-old male off a fishing vessel near Baranof Island in Sitka, Alaska on Aug. 8.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka hoisted and transported the patient to awaiting emergency medical service personnel in Sitka.

The initial call to Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders came in on the night of Aug. 7, reporting a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Carol D was suffering from medical complications from an infected tooth.

On Friday night, the vessel pulled into Snipe Bay to avoid heavy weather offshore. On scene weather prevented a safe transfer of the patient to the air station crew.

The Coast Guard aircrew made the decision to launch at sunrise on Aug. 8 and completed the hoist and transfer at 7 a.m local time.

The weather on scene was reported at 20 knot winds and two to four nautical miles of visibility. The weather was anticipated to build through the weekend.