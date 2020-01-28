CNC Technologies celebrates one year anniversary of online portal

CNC Technologies, an aviation technology and wireless communications company serving the law enforcement, military and government markets, announced a raft of new client wins for CNC.LIVE, its defense-grade online portal for airborne law enforcement and public safety operations. First deployed as the aerial law enforcement hub for last year’s Super Bowl LIII, CNC.LIVE has gained rapid adoption across the industry, signing 17 new customers in its first year, including, most recently, the NYPD, Inglewood Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol.

For this year’s NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, CNC.LIVE will be utilized by the Georgia State Patrol, Dekalb County Police Department and Atlanta Police Department to coordinate their public safety operations before, during and after the event. Earlier assignments have included helping the Inglewood PD coordinate air coverage with the LASD during Los Angeles Rams home games, and serving as the central hub for the Florida Highway Patrol, Orange County (FL) Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Defense to share intelligence and manage response during hurricane season.

“CNC.LIVE is the industry’s most advanced platform for bringing real-time aerial intelligence from multiple sources to the people who need it most, whether that’s an officer at a command center or a SWAT-team member preparing to enter a building,” said Ron Magocsi, founding partner and chief technology officer at CNC Technologies. “We are pleased at the platform’s growth over the past year as we continue to develop new platforms and technologies to assist our clients in their critical public safety missions.”

Developed to enhance situational awareness and support multi-agency response during large scale operations, the cloud-based CNC.LIVE enables commanders and staff to securely access live video from their department’s helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and UAVs from any internet-connected device. In addition to creating a single, centralized interface for all video downlink content, CNC.LIVE allows users to provide partner agencies with real-time access to the same video assets, improving their ability to coordinate effective joint responses during major incidents. In situations with multiple responders all fielding their own airborne assets, CNC can create a dedicated event page, pooling all resources in a single space.

Beyond its real-time capabilities, CNC.LIVE is designed to serve as a comprehensive, archival resource for law enforcement and public safety agencies to securely store all of their aerial downlink video. To ensure robust data protection, the CNC.LIVE platform is housed on secure servers used by the Department of Defense and other government agencies for their sensitive assets. The solution leverages CNC’s deep expertise developing state-of-the-art airborne law enforcement and intelligence systems for major government operators and is backed by the company’s 24-7, 365-day-a-year support.

