Churchill Navigation and Shotover Camera Systems announce merger

Churchill Navigation, a leader in real-time augmented reality mapping and video systems used globally by law enforcement, search-and-rescue, military and broadcast television stations, and Shotover Camera Systems, a manufacturer of a wide range of world-renowned gyro-stabilized camera systems for shooting aerial footage, announced that the companies have merged to form Shotover Systems Ltd.

With an already long-standing record of collaboration, both companies are proud to be able to join together and use their complementary research and development capabilities to bring the most advanced hardware and software products to market.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce this union which will take everything we’ve been working on since inception to the next level,” said Tom Churchill. “The Shotover team shares our vision and commitment to create industry-leading products backed by a company culture that delivers exceptional customer support.”

Shotover Systems will continue to operate from the company’s headquarter locations in Boulder, Colorado and Queenstown, New Zealand, as well as maintain its service center locations in Los Angeles, California and Maintal, Germany. The company remains committed to supporting its current product line and industries, and is focused on extensive new product development as well as providing enhanced augmented reality offerings for existing products.

Churchill Navigation founder and chief executive officer, Tom Churchill, will lead the newly formed company as CEO, while current Shotover Camera Systems CEO, Brad Hurndell, will remain with the firm as general manager.

“This is an exciting venture that will allow both companies to take our new and existing customers into the future,” said Hurndell. “The value that Churchill products offer our customers in mapping, augmented reality, and video processing brings game-changing opportunities we can’t wait to share.”

Shotover Camera Systems’ majority shareholder, and mission diverse helicopter company, Helinet Aviation remains as a shareholder in the new entity.

“Churchill creates the world’s most advanced solutions for augmented reality over full-motion video and has quickly become the market leader in this space,” said Helinet CEO Kathryn Purwin. “I am confident in Tom’s vision for the future of Shotover Systems, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and move into new markets.”