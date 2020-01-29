Chuck Aaron to donate aerobatics school to SUU Aviation

In an effort to increase safety across the helicopter industry, Chuck Aaron and Southern Utah University’s College of Aerospace Sciences and Technology are exploring options for a potential donation of the Chuck Aaron Aerobatics School to SUU.

Aaron and SUU have signed a memorandum of agreement to work side by side to create advanced safety courses. These courses will be offered to experienced pilots in areas such as advanced upset recovery, advanced maneuvers flight, and advanced mountain operations.

The agreement includes a substantial donation to the university. Aaron will provide his expertise to train a select few of SUU’s chief instructors, course curriculum and Aaron’s famous aerobatics certified B.O.105 helicopter. The intent of this donation is to provide very specific training to advanced pilots on how to survive inadvertent IFR situations, including advanced upset recovery.

“This is a monumental event for the College of Aerospace,” said Michael Mower, executive director and chief instructor. “Chuck has proven to be an invaluable asset to the helicopter industry during his illustrious career. Chuck’s actions represent a “passing of the torch” and the continuation of his legacy. I am humbled that Chuck chose Southern Utah University as the home of his 47 years of experience.”

“I am very much looking forward to the opportunity to pass on my knowledge and ability of advanced helicopter flight and extreme upset recovery to Southern Utah University aviation division, so that others may live,” stated Aaron.

Aaron will also utilize his A&P experience by being involved in SUU’s “first of its kind” aviation maintenance training program. With Aaron’s endorsement and support, SUU’s aviation maintenance program will continue to be on the cutting edge of training. Aaron’s experience as an A&P mechanic spans multiple platforms, projects, and decades. SUU’s maintenance program is highly focused on helicopter maintenance and Aaron’s rotor maintenance experience will now be passed on to future graduates and is a valuable asset to the program.

Aaron and FX Aerobatics is currently located in Cornelius, North Carolina. Aaron has been training aerobatics and advanced upset recovery for more than two years. He is the first ever FAA certified helicopter aerobatics instructor pilot and has operated the first FAA certified aerobatics helicopter since 2005 — a 15-year track record of accident free operations.

Southern Utah University is located in Cedar City, Utah. Its aviation program currently has more than 400 aviation students including nearly 200 helicopter students. With an altitude of over 5600-feet and local mountainous terrain over 10,000-feet in the local area, it’s a prime location for helicopter training.