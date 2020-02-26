CHC Helicopter announces theme, opens call for papers for Safety & Quality Summit

Advertisement

CHC Helicopter has announced the theme for the 2020 CHC Safety & Quality Summit and formally issued the call for papers of the event. The 16th annual Summit will take place Sept. 15 to 17 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. This year’s theme is “2020 Vision: Maintaining Our Focus on the Future Without Forgetting the Past.”

Potential speakers have until March 31, 2020, to submit entries to lead one or more of the 90-minute sessions during the three-day event. Visit the CHC Safety & Quality Summit website to upload a submission. Follow the prompts to create an account and fill out the applicable information.

Relevant topics include (but are not limited to):