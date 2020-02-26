Hollywood pilot Fred North, flying the 5-bladed H145, Bell in Mirabel, San Diego Gas & Electric, AW139 at 1K deliveries, Firecat & more!
CHC Helicopter announces theme, opens call for papers for Safety & Quality Summit
CHC Helicopter has announced the theme for the 2020 CHC Safety & Quality Summit and formally issued the call for papers of the event. The 16th annual Summit will take place Sept. 15 to 17 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. This year’s theme is “2020 Vision: Maintaining Our Focus on the Future Without Forgetting the Past.”
Potential speakers have until March 31, 2020, to submit entries to lead one or more of the 90-minute sessions during the three-day event. Visit the CHC Safety & Quality Summit website to upload a submission. Follow the prompts to create an account and fill out the applicable information.
Relevant topics include (but are not limited to):
- Human Factors
- Safety Information Exchange
- Enterprise Risk Management
- Future Learnings through Accident Investigation
- Proactive Risk Reporting
- Integrity and Management
- Collaboration in Safety
- Compliance Monitoring
- Crisis Management
- Organizational Leadership and Visibility
- Fatigue Risk Management
- Risk Assessment and Hazard Management
- Threat & Error Management
- Flight Data Monitoring
- Real Time Data Analysis
- Management System for Reducing Safety Risk and Business Risk
- Crew or Company Resource Management