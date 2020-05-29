Certification flight testing commences for Genesys cockpit suite in Black Hawk

Genesys Aerosystems and XP Services have commenced certification flight testing of the Genesys avionics suite for the UH-60A and EH-60A Black Hawk, marking the final phase in its certification process. After many months of ground and flight testing, XP Services and Genesys Aerosystems are jointly testing the final version of the cockpit architecture to achieve the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certificate (STC) this summer.

Advertisement

The Genesys avionics suite in the Black Hawk comprises of four MIL-STD qualified IDU-680s, dual ADAHRS, dual GPS receivers, dual digital COM/NAV radios, and 3-Axis IFR HeliSAS stability augmentation system and autopilot. At the heart of the night vision goggle-compatible avionics suite is the IDU-680 featuring redundant flight management system (FMS), radio/audio management, and helicopter terrain awareness and warning System (HTAWS). The Genesys suite includes an open architecture capability for sophisticated interfacing with special-mission equipment.

In addition to EFIS displays and supporting components, the STC for the Black Hawk will include Genesys’ newest stability augmentation system and autopilot, IFR HeliSAS. As the name implies, this version of HeliSAS is certified for flight into instrument meteorological conditions (IMC). HeliSAS reduces workload during demanding conditions with lateral, vertical, and approach autopilot modes. Designed to keep the helicopter safely in the flight envelope, IFR HeliSAS also offers low and high-speed protection.

Advertisement

“With more Black Hawks becoming available for a variety of special-missions, offering an alternative to the costly – and increasingly unsustainable – legacy avionics is critical for fleet longevity,” said Nick Bogner, director of business development. “The Genesys avionics suite offers a lower cost solution while increasing safety and mission capabilities. Additionally, with newer and more rugged avionics, operators can expect higher operational readiness rates, making this a compelling upgrade.”

“We are proud to bring this solution to market as the primary installer or through our partnerships around the world. With help from Genesys, we have been able to breathe new life into these airframes,” said Rod Allison, president of XP Services. “The personalized service and support we’ve received from Genesys have been unparalleled. They’ve been with us every step of the way while we tailor the capable avionics suite to the Black Hawk platform.”

The STC certification is expected in the summer of 2020.