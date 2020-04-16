Carolina GSE announces new affiliation with Flight Data Systems

Carolina GSE, a global provider of aviation ground support equipment solutions, has announced a new affiliation with Flight Data Systems (FDS), a manufacturer of innovative end-to-end flight data solutions which includes the new SENTRY Flight Recorder platform.

As a result of the relationship, Carolina GSE will become an authorized reseller for ﬂight data recorder (FDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) testing equipment.

“We are very excited to become the ﬁrst reseller of Flight Data Systems’ suite of products. With our current expansion into test equipment, Flight Data Systems is a perfect ﬁt for Carolina GSE. FDS has been in business for 25 years, and I am looking forward to seeing our teams work together closely in the coming months,” said John Werner, president.

As a reseller for FDS, Carolina GSE will offer a quality product line of FDR and CRV test equipment. This expansion adds new products to Carolina GSE’s portfolio with the end goal of becoming a one-stop hub for all ground support and test equipment. With the addition of Flight Data Systems test equipment, Carolina GSE is positioned to becoming the aviation industry’s ﬁrst choice supplier for ground support, maintenance, and testing solutions.