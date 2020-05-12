CAMTS elects new chair & vice chair, announces accreditation decisions

The Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) named Dr. Richard Orr as chair and Dr. Francis Guyette as vice chair during its spring board of directors meeting, held online April 16 and 17, 2020. Additionally, CAMTS made accreditation decisions for programs that were visited before the pandemic was declared.

Advertisement

CAMTS’ new chair, Dr. Orr (MD, FAAP, FCCM), represents the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Dr. Orr was formerly a professor of critical care medicine and pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and associate director and attending physician in the pediatric and cardiac intensive care units at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. He served as medical director of the Pediatric Critical Care Transport Services for 23 years and retired from clinical medicine in 2017. He is a national and international speaker in transport medicine and has published 85 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on pediatric transport.

Dr. Orr has served on the CAMTS board since 1991 and as vice chair since 1996. He replaces Dr. Alasdair Conn.

CAMTS’ new vice chair, Dr. Guyette (MD, MS, MPH, FACEP, FAEMS), represents the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). He is also the medical director for STAT MedEvac and an emergency physician at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Additionally, he is an associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and is the co-principle investigator for the Linking Investigators in Trauma and Emergency Medicine (LITES) Network, which studies prehospital and acute care interventions. Dr. Guyette replaces Dr. Orr as vice chair of the board.

New CAMTS accreditation

CAMTS is pleased to announce the new accreditation of SkyHealth, a rotorwing service headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

CAMTS reaccreditations

In addition to a newly accredited service, CAMTS awarded the following companies with reaccreditation:

AirLife Denver, providing rotorwing, fixed-wing, and ground support in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital, providing rotorwing, fixed-wing, and ground support in Chicago, Illinois.

Critical Care Transport, providing fixed-wing and ground support in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dell Children’s Pediatric Critical Care, providing rotorwing, fixed wing, and ground support in Austin, Texas.

Flight for Life Colorado, providing rotorwing, fixed-wing, and ground support in Lakeland, Colorado.

JeffSTAT, providing rotorwing and ground support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Med Evac, providing rotorwing support in Greeley, Colorado.

PHI Air Medical CA/NM, providing rotorwing and fixed-wing support in Modesto, California.

University of Iowa AirCare, providing rotorwing, fixed-wing, and ground support in Iowa City, Iowa.

During the meeting CAMTS also approved several policy changes and discussed protocols for scheduling and conducting site visits during the pandemic.