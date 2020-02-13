CAE USA achieves AS9100 certification

CAE USA recently achieved AS9100 certification for its quality management system. AS9100 is the international quality management system standard specifically for the Aerospace and Defense industry.

The AS9100 quality standard provides suppliers with rigid requirements for creating and maintaining a comprehensive quality management system that helps ensure the provision of safe and reliable products to the aerospace and defense industry.

“While we have always been focused on providing our customers with quality products and services, this formal AS9100 certification is a well-earned achievement that illustrates our focus on quality management,” said Ray Duquette, president and general manager, CAE USA. “Meeting the rigorous standards of AS9100 specific to aerospace and defense is another example of CAE’s industry leadership and further demonstrates that CAE is a world-class company.”

To achieve AS9100 certification, CAE USA was required to participate in a thorough review and audit process. After providing a written application to describe its quality management system and processes, CAE USA was then subject to on-site auditor reviews and assessments.

As an AS9100-certified organization, CAE USA will now participate in ongoing audits to ensure compliance and protocols are continually followed and improved.