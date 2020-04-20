CAE recalls all temporarily laid-off employees in Canada, signs contract with government for ventilators

CAE announced that it has recalled all remaining temporarily laid-off employees in Canada. Between recalls of employees providing essential services and recalls through the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) program, approximately 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week; the vast majority are based in Montreal and will work from home. The temporary layoffs were part of a series of measures CAE announced on April 6 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

CAE also announced that it signed a contract with the Government of Canada on April 10 to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators that will be used to help save lives of COVID-19 patients. The company is finalizing the design and testing of its CAE Air1 ventilator and is preparing for production. The first unit is expected to be delivered in early May to health authorities for certification.

In addition, CAE announced that it is leveraging its global supply chain to source scarce N95 masks for humanitarian purposes in support of front-line health workers. To date, CAE has secured 100,000 N95 masks which will be delivered to the Quebec government.

Advertisement

“I applaud the Government of Canada for its immediate and decisive action to support Canadians by creating the emergency wage subsidy program. It also allows Canadian industry to put staff back on payroll and be better positioned to rebound when the current challenges have passed,” said Marc Parent, CAE’s president and CEO.

“CAE employees are proud to play a role in saving lives by equipping the country with a made-in-Canada ventilator, and by using the CAE global supply chain to obtain a significant quantity of N95 masks to protect our guardian angels who are caring for COVID-19 patients.”