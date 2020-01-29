Cadorath gets special process approval on T55 and LTS101 engine lines

Adding to their current special process approval of the T53 engine, Cadorath and Honeywell Aerospace have amended the agreement to include the T55 and LTS101 engine lines. The current agreement extends through the end of 2022.

The primary applications for the T55 are the CH-47 Chinook and variants, while the LTS101 is used in the Bell 222, HH-65 Dolphin and the AS350 Astar with thousands remaining in service today.

“The approvals are a welcome addition to the service and support that we provide,” stated Roy Hartfield, director of Business Development for Cadorath. “We look forward to being able to support the Channel Partner facilities that provide services for these engine models and to continue working closely with Honeywell Aerospace.”

Cadorath will perform single part repairs in support of Channel Partners, engine overhaul facilities and operators of the engine lines. Cadorath and Honeywell Aerospace originally partnered in late 2016 and since that time, Cadorath has performed repairs to in excess of 800 single parts utilizing 70-plus independent repair processes.

Cadorath provides repair and overhaul solutions to the aviation industry with the support of numerous OEM partnerships. Cadorath is exhibiting at Heli-Expo in Anaheim from Jan. 27-30, 2020 located at booth 3228.