CAAi to draft drone regulations for Thailand

CAA International (CAAi), the technical cooperation arm of the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA), has been appointed by CAA Thailand (CAAT) to draft new drone regulations. The nine month project will allow CAAT to safely integrate the operations of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into Thailand’s aviation system.

UAS experts from the British aviation regulator will start by assessing Thailand’s primary legislation and determine any areas for consideration for UAS regulations. U.K. aviation regulators will work with CAAT to draft new ICAO compliant operating UAS regulations, harmonized with EASA standards. CAAi will also support CAAT with industry engagement to ensure air transport and UAS operators understand how to comply with the new standards.

Drones are widely used in Thailand. In the agricultural sector that accounts for 8.6 percent of Thai GDP, farmers have increased crop yields by saving time spraying and fertilizing crops using drones. With drones becoming an increasingly familiar aspect of life and work, a solid regulatory framework is vital for safe operations and achieving further socio-economic benefits.

“We are delighted to be working with our regulatory counterparts in Thailand again, and we look forward to maturing Thailand’s aviation system in the areas of drones. As the U.K. CAA was one of the first regulators to announce UAS regulations back in 2013, we’re pleased to leverage our niche regulatory experience to pave the way for the future of Thai aviation oversight,” said Rob Erskine, head of international operations at CAAi.

“As UAS has become more common to our daily life, CAAT intends to provide a regulatory system to ensure that new technology and innovation fits well with the aviation safety. CAAi has been a trusted partner of CAAT in regulation development from the beginning. It is, therefore, our delight to work with them again on this issue and look forward to the new successful outcome of the drone regulations,” added Dr. Chula Sukmanop, director general of CAA Thailand.