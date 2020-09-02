Bristow to rebrand Aeroleo, affirms commitment in Brazil

Bristow Group Inc. recently announced it will rename its Aeroleo division in Brazil to Bristow and remain focused on its support of the oil-and-gas industry and other vertical lift solutions.

Advertisement

Bristow has been an integral part of the oil-and-gas industry in Brazil for more than 40 years, servicing the helicopter support needs of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, independent Brazilian exploration and production companies and multiple international oil-and-gas companies.

“Despite the challenging market conditions, we maintain our strong presence in Brazil. We offer customers a modern fleet of aircraft, to include the AW139, and our strong safety record is unmatched,” said Diego Medeiros, country manager for Brazil. “Being a part of the larger Bristow family has many advantages by bringing global expertise and aviation solutions from operating a fleet of 300 aircraft.”

“Brazil is an important part of our global footprint and future strategy,” said Samantha Willenbacher, Bristow’s senior vice president, chief commercial officer. “As the largest global operator of AW139, AW189 and S-92 helicopters, we continue to serve our customers with exemplary vertical flight solutions and look forward to working with an expanded customer base to meet all of their rotary needs.”

Advertisement

With more than 300,000 flight hours recorded, Bristow in Brazil is recognized as a leader in providing dependable vertical flight solutions. Bristow currently operates a modern fleet of 12 AW139s in Brazil. In addition to offering vertical flight solutions for onshore and offshore exploration, development and production activities, Bristow provides medevac, charter flights and flight support for various seismic operations to support several international companies operating in the region.

Bristow has also ended its 41.5 percent minority, non-controlling ownership interest in Lider Taxi Aereo S.A. – Air Brasil, effective Aug. 31, 2020.