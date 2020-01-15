Bristow puts the public in the pilot’s seat

Bristow Helicopters Ltd has put the public in the pilot’s seat after donating flight simulator experiences worth £15,000 (US$19,506) to local charities this year. More than 40 people have been able to experience the thrill of flying a helicopter as Bristow opened the doors of its flight simulator facility to supporters of a host of local causes.

Charities including Charlie House, The Grampian Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre, Piper Alpha Memorial fund, Friends of ANCHOR, and Befriend a Child are among the groups which have benefited.

A total of 20 experiences, not otherwise available to the general public, were donated this year and offered as raffle or silent auction prizes, with some attracting bids of up to £400 (US$520) and collectively raising thousands of pounds for non-profit organisations.

Bristow’s flight simulator hall at Dyce, Aberdeen, hosts four helicopter simulators which replicate the experience of flying in a range of environments. The facility is normally only available to pilots for training purposes.

Matt Rhodes, director U.K. & Turkmenistan oil-and-gas at Bristow Helicopters Ltd, said: “The experience of flying a helicopter is something most people won’t encounter. We are proud of our simulator hall, the only one of its kind in the country, and thrilled to offer these opportunities to charities in support of their essential fundraising campaigns.

“It’s fantastic to see just how much money these donations have raised. It would not be possible without the support of our simulator hall team who have devoted their time to the winners during their visits.”

The donations are in addition to Bristow’s ongoing support of The Grampian Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre. The facility based in Dyce, Aberdeen, provides vital support and treatment for more than 100 people living with multiple sclerosis, including oxygen therapy, specialized physiotherapy and reflexology.