Bristow Group & Era Group announce new executive leadership team for combined company

Bristow Group and Era Group recently announced the new global organization structure and the selection of the executive leadership team that will help create a financially stronger industry leader in offshore helicopter transportation and search-and-rescue services. The structure and executive appointments will be effective upon the close of the transaction and approval by the board of directors, currently scheduled for mid-June 2020.

Advertisement

“This new organizational structure and executive team will help position the combined company to navigate market challenges while better serving our customers with more efficient operations,” said Chris Bradshaw, president and CEO of Era and who will lead the new combined company. “I look forward to working with some of the most talented and experienced leaders in our industry. Together, we will foster a common culture built on a powerful foundation of unmatched safety, service, trust and teamwork, ready to begin a new chapter in innovative and efficient global helicopter services.”

Once the transaction closes, the combined company will be organized as a global team enabling strong, efficient and nimble local operations. The structure enables enhanced collaboration creating world-class operational excellence at the local level through global standards of excellence and financial accountability.

Under this new structure, the executive leadership team will include:

Chris Bradshaw, currently serving as president and chief executive officer for Era, will become the president and CEO for the combined company, which will maintain the Bristow name.

David Stepanek will become executive vice president, chief operating officer for the combined company. In this role, Stepanek will have responsibility for global operations through each of the area managers including flight operations, maintenance, service delivery, supply chain management, training and information technology.

Alan Corbett will continue to lead as senior vice president, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Australia and SAR. Corbett will remain responsible for overseeing Bristow operations in Australia, Nigeria, Norway and the U.K. as well as Bristow’s U.K. search-and-rescue operations.

Operations under Stepanek and Corbett will be supported by a strong global functional organization led by the following executives:

Stuart Stavley, currently serving as Era Group senior vice president, Operations and Fleet Management, will become senior vice president, Global Fleet Management responsible for standardized maintenance programs, aircraft specifications and lease agreements, as well as all original equipment manufacturer relationships, quality control of global supply chain operations and aircraft acquisitions and sales.

Samantha Willenbacher will become senior vice president, chief commercial officer; she is currently the vice president of Global Commercial Strategy for Bristow Group. In her new role, Willenbacher will be responsible for all customer-facing aspects of the business, bid proposals and market research and analysis.

Advertisement

Jennifer Whalen, currently senior vice president, chief financial officer for Era Group, will be senior vice president, chief financial officer on an interim basis until the permanent chief financial officer is named at a future date. The CFO role is responsible for company accounting, financial reporting, investor relations, strategy and M&A, tax and other financial aspects of the company.

Crystal Gordon will become senior vice president, general counsel for the combined company. She is currently serving as senior vice president, general counsel and chief administrative officer for Era Group. Gordon will be responsible for legal, compliance, collective bargaining agreements, government relations and contract review and management.

Mary Wersebe, currently serving as vice president, Human Resources for Bristow Group, will become senior vice president, chief administrative officer. Wersebe will be responsible for human resources, benefits and compensation, communications and corporate social responsibility.

James Stottlemyer will become vice president, Health, Safety and Environment. He is currently serving as director, Safety Americas and Global Safety Performance for Bristow Group. Stottlemyer will be responsible for safety management systems, health and environment.

The combination remains subject to satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including approval by Bristow and Era shareholders and other customary conditions.