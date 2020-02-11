Bristow announces contract extensions with ConocoPhillips

Bristow Group Inc. has announced extensions to two contracts with ConocoPhillips to support its air transportation crew change and shuttle/search-and-rescue (SAR) services for the Greater Ekofisk Area in the North Sea.

Bristow has been ConocoPhillips’s aviation partner for more than 20 years. The current two contracts started Sept. 1, 2014, and the extension will run through Aug. 31, 2024, with additional option years available. The extensions create a foundation for continued improvement in service levels and a collaborative environment for the benefit of both parties.

Bristow will use two Sikorsky S-92 all-weather search-and-rescue service helicopters based at the ConocoPhillips Ekofisk Lima platform, located in the heart of the Ekofisk field, approximately 160 nautical miles from the Bristow main base at Stavanger Airport, Sola, Norway. Additionally, Bristow’s Stavanger base will continue to use three oil-and-gas configured S-92 helicopters of its existing fleet to support the crew change flights to and from the Ekofisk field.

Bristow provides 24/7 all-weather search-and-rescue service to the Greater Ekofisk Area.