Boston MedFlight reaches 80,000 patient transport milestone

Boston MedFlight, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that for 35 years has provided critical care medical transport to patients in need by air and ground, has announced that it recently provided critical care medical transport to its 80,000th patient since its founding in 1985. This is a significant milestone for the region’s primary provider of critical care transport to the most critically ill and injured infants, children and adults in the New England area.

“We are so proud of our teams on achieving this milestone,” said Maura Hughes, CEO of Boston MedFlight. “Since 1985, our teams have helped us build our nonprofit critical care transport system, ensuring that everyone in our region has access to the critical care they need, when they need it. We are honored and humbled to have made a positive impact on the lives of our patients and their families. Thanks to all of our crews over the years who have been a part of our nonprofit mission over the past 35 years.”

Boston MedFlight is the region’s primary provider of critical care medical transport by air and ground, caring for more than 4,700 patients annually, including the most critically ill and injured infants, children and adults. As a key part of the region’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Boston MedFlight teams have recently been on the front lines of caring for the sickest and most vulnerable patients, having transported more than 600 Covid-19 patients from community hospitals to larger tertiary care facilities, as many as 12-15 a day.

During the organization’s history as a nonprofit organization, Boston MedFlight has become an integral part of New England’s healthcare delivery system and a community resource for training of local healthcare professionals and first responders. As a nonprofit, Boston MedFlight provides over $4 million in free and unreimbursed care annually to patients in need with little or no medical insurance.