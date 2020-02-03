Boston MedFlight celebrates 35th anniversary as leading provider of critical care transport

Boston MedFlight, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides critical care air and ground medical transport to New England’s most severely ill and injured patients, is celebrating its 35th anniversary throughout the year, including a 35th Anniversary Gala to be held this fall.

Boston MedFlight was founded in 1985 as an air medical transport service by, and continues to partner with, a consortium of Boston teaching hospitals, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Since its inception, Boston MedFlight has grown from one helicopter operating from a single base in downtown Boston to a comprehensive critical care transport system operating air and ground vehicles from bases in Lawrence, Mansfield, Plymouth and its Bedford headquarters. Boston MedFlight coordinates with these leading medical centers, as well as community hospitals and first responders throughout the region, to make the very best decision for the patient. Boston MedFlight’s daily mission is to provide the right vehicle, air or ground, to the right patient at the right time and transport them to the appropriate facility.

“Patients encounter our Boston MedFlight staff on what is often the worst day of their lives,” said Maura Hughes, CEO of Boston MedFlight. “I want to acknowledge our team, past and present who have contributed to this significant milestone. We look forward to continuing our nonprofit mission of providing the highest quality critical care transport system in this region for years to come.”

Boston MedFlight has cared for more than 77,000 patients since its inception and today provides critical care transport to more than 4,700 patients annually, without regard to insurance status or ability to pay. As a nonprofit, the organization provides over $4 million in free and unreimbursed care each year to those patients who have little or no medical insurance.

One quarter of its patients are infants and children, including fragile premature infants weighing as little as one pound. With all its vehicles, both air and ground, equipped to serve as mobile ICUs and staffed with a critical care nurse and critical care paramedic, the team is recognized for its exceptional care and capabilities.

For 35 years, Boston MedFlight has been a leader in critical care transport, continually developing and adopting innovative practices and equipment to maximize safety and patient recovery and survival. As an example of this industry leadership, Boston MedFlight recently launched The Boston MedFlight Transfusion Program, a cooperative venture with Brigham and Women’s Hospital permitting the storage, transport and administration of blood products as needed to appropriately selected patients. No pre-hospital or critical care ground or air ambulance service in Massachusetts currently has blood products available in its vehicles.